410 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 7.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $159.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.