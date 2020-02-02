5,579 Shares in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Covanta by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Covanta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 52,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Covanta by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 138,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Covanta by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.50 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.