618 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 208,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $77.73 and a 52 week high of $98.13.

