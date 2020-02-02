721 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.34 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.