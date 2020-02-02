724 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $93.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.