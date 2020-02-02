A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE AOS opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $13,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

