Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adecoagro by 43.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

