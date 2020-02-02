Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $141.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

