Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,450.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,250.00. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

