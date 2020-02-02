AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $73.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE AMN opened at $67.38 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

