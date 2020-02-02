Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

