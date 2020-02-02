Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $360.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.18.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.