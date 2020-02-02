Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading Down 2.9%

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, 8,272 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 3,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on various areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. The company focuses on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries. It offers medical and consumer products, including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles under the Applied BioSciences brand.

