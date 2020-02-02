Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.12.

NYSE:ANET opened at $223.34 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,990,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

