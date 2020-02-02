Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.10.

ALV stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

