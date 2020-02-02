Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

