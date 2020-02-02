Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.19.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $318.27 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Boeing by 175.8% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.