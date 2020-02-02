Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

