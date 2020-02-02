Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Position Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,071 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.24% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $34,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

NYSE:BIP opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

