Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centrus Energy stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.28% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.