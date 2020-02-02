Cfra Boosts Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.85.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.