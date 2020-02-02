CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

