CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 16,968 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.53% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $35,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 198,068 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.45, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

