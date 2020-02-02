CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 25,273 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fastenal worth $43,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 935,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $34.88 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

