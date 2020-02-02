CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJH stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

