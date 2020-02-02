Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd (ASX:CSS) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), 88,937 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 million and a PE ratio of 43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.81.

Get Clean Seas Seafood alerts:

In other news, insider David Head 518,120 shares of Clean Seas Seafood stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th.

Clean Seas Seafood Company Profile (ASX:CSS)

Clean Seas Seafood Limited operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, production, and marketing of Hiramasa yellowtail kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings, mulloways, and tuna.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seas Seafood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seas Seafood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.