Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

