Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MGE Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

