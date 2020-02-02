Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 246,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $22.70 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

