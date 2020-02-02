Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEE stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

