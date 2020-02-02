Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 415 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $113.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $118.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

