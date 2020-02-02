Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUNS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

