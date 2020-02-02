Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $12,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,092,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 143,070 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.1% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 921,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 290,715 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 869,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

