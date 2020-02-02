Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $65,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 73,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,609,707.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 423,885 shares of company stock valued at $55,785,511 and have sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

IFF stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

