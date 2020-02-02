Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 511.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $206.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

