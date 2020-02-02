Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $109.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

