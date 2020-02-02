Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

