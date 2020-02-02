Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

