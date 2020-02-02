Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,456,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

