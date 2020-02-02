Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.39 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $138.13 and a one year high of $179.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.