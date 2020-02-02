Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXJ opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

