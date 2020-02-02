Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,015,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,783,000 after purchasing an additional 399,820 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 565,867 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,078,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,506 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

