Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

