Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW) Trading Down 4.5%

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.42 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), approximately 116,290 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 28.14 and a current ratio of 29.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.76 million and a PE ratio of 70.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.64.

About Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Clearview Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearview Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.