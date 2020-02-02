Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

ADP stock opened at $171.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $138.13 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

