Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.28% of Nordstrom worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

