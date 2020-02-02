Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $428.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $287.79 and a one year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.