Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,533 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Fastenal worth $21,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after acquiring an additional 599,453 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

