Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

