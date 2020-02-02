Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $24,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,838.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

